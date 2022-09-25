GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Sunday she believes there is "pressure" for House Republicans to move to impeach President Joe Biden if they gain control of the chamber after the midterm elections.

"I believe there's pressure on the Republicans to put that forward and have that vote," Mace told NBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" when asked if she foresees impeachment proceedings should her party win control of the House. "I think that's what some folks are considering."

CNN's Melanie Zanona, Manu Raju, Gabby Orr and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

