A Republican governor is calling on President Joe Biden to apologize for suggesting that the driving force behind some GOP supporters of former President Donald Trump was akin to "semi-fascism."

"The fact that the President would go out and just insult half of America ... effectively call half of America semi-fascist because he's trying to stir up controversy, he's trying to stir up this anti-Republican sentiment right before the election ... it's horribly inappropriate," Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" on Sunday.

