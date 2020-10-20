GOP fundraiser Broidy pleads guilty to conspiracy charge in foreign lobbying effort

Elliott Broidy, a top Republican fundraiser involved in President Donald Trump's 2016 inaugural committee, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy relating to a secret lobbying campaign to influence the Trump administration on behalf of a foreign billionaire in exchange for millions of dollars.

Broidy was charged earlier this month with conspiracy for failing to register and disclose his role in a lobbying effort aimed at stopping a criminal investigation into massive fraud at a Malaysian investment fund and advocating for the removal of a Chinese billionaire living in the US.

Broidy, who pleaded guilty in a cooperation deal with prosecutors, will forfeit $6.6 million.

This story is breaking and will be updated.