GOP fundraiser Broidy pleads guilty to conspiracy charge in foreign lobbying effort
Buy Now

Elliot Broidy at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 24, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California.

 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Pepperdine University

Elliott Broidy, a top Republican fundraiser involved in President Donald Trump's 2016 inaugural committee, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy relating to a secret lobbying campaign to influence the Trump administration on behalf of a foreign billionaire in exchange for millions of dollars.

Broidy was charged earlier this month with conspiracy for failing to register and disclose his role in a lobbying effort aimed at stopping a criminal investigation into massive fraud at a Malaysian investment fund and advocating for the removal of a Chinese billionaire living in the US.

Broidy, who pleaded guilty in a cooperation deal with prosecutors, will forfeit $6.6 million.

This story is breaking and will be updated.