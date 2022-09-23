The National Republican Congressional Committee is canceling all their ad reservations in Ohio's 9th Congressional District, according to CNN's ad tracker AdImpact, a sign that Republicans are losing faith in J.R. Majewski's controversial bid to unseat Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

The committee had planned to spend over $700,000 on the northwest Ohio race, according to the ad tracker, but cut those reservations just days after The Associated Press reported Majewski had misrepresented his military service. The report appears to have been the final straw for a candidate who was a January 6, 2021, rally participant and has repeatedly shared pro-QAnon material, despite denying he followed the conspiracy theory movement.

