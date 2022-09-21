A Michigan candidate for the US House backed by former President Donald Trump once railed against giving women the right to vote, arguing that America has "suffered" since women's suffrage.

John Gibbs, who defeated in the primary an incumbent Republican who had voted to impeach Trump, also made comments in the early 2000s praising an organization trying to repeal the 19th Amendment which also argued that women's suffrage had made the United States into a "totalitarian state."

