Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Republicans have whipped up anger within their base over pandemic restrictions, masking and school closures. Now weeks before the midterm election, high-profile GOP candidates are framing a new decision about Covid-19 vaccines for children as the next front in the battle over parental rights.

Republican Senate candidates like Adam Laxalt in Nevada and Blake Masters in Arizona, as well as GOP gubernatorial candidates in Michigan and Wisconsin, seized on Thursday's unanimous vote by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in favor of updates to the recommended immunization schedules in 2023, including Covid-19 vaccines for both children and adults.

