Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Sunday defended his support for fellow Republican Kari Lake, an election denier running for governor in Arizona, arguing that their party needs to be inclusive of a wide range of members in order to be successful.

"In order for us to press forward in the Republican Party, we, in fact, need to do that, look forward, not backwards," Youngkin told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about his plan to campaign for Lake.

