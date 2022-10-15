Rudy Giuliani's attorneys plan to rely on several prominent former advisers to Donald Trump as witnesses in an upcoming attorney discipline hearing in Washington, DC, for the onetime Trump lawyer.

Giuliani's list of witnesses includes the former New York City mayor himself, along with other notable names related to the former President's attempt to challenge his 2020 election loss in court. Those include Peter Navarro, Corey Lewandowski, Jenna Ellis and Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, according to a filing on Friday in the proceeding.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.