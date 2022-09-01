Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed state lawmakers not only in Arizona but also Wisconsin to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 election win, according to emails obtained via a public records request and shared with CNN.

At least two state lawmakers from Wisconsin received what appear to be pre-generated emails from Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist, that mirror form letters she also sent to 29 Arizona legislators encouraging them to meddle in the state's slate of presidential electors.

CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

