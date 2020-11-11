Georgia to conduct full by-hand count of presidential race ballots, secretary of state says

Georgia's secretary of state announced Wednesday that the state will conduct a full hand recount of the ballots cast in the 2020 presidential race.

"With the margin being so close, it will require a full by hand recount in each county," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said at a press conference in Atlanta. "This will help build confidence."

Raffensperger said he expects the recount to be done in time for state certification of the results.

CNN has not projected a winner in the Georgia presidential race, but Joe Biden currently leads President Donald Trump by more than 14,000 votes in the state.

This story is breaking and will be updated.