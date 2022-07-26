Georgia state bar investigating two lawyers who participated in fake elector plot

A voter casts their ballot on Election Day in Atlanta on November 3, 2020. The State Bar of Georgia is investigating two Republican lawyers who signed on to the "fake electors" scheme to subvert the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential election.

 Brynn Anderson/AP

The State Bar of Georgia is investigating two Republican lawyers who signed on to the "fake electors" scheme to subvert the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential election.

The lawyers, Brad Carver and Daryl Moody, were specifically referred to the State Disciplinary Board for investigation by the Office of General Counsel, the state bar told CNN in a statement.

