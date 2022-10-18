The candidates running for election chief in the battleground state of Georgia sparred Tuesday over the impact of the state's controversial 2021 election law and their records defending the right to vote.

The contest features one of the country's best-known secretaries of state -- Republican Brad Raffensperger, who famously rebuffed Donald Trump's request to "find" the votes needed to overturn his loss in the Peach State. His refusal -- and later star turn as a witness before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol -- has burnished his reputation as a defender of election integrity as he seeks a second term.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.