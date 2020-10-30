Georgia Republican congressman tests positive for Covid-19

Republican Rep. Drew Ferguson of Georgia announced Friday he tested positive for Covid-19 and will self-quarantine at home.

In a statement, Ferguson said he began experiencing mild symptoms Thursday night.

"This morning when I began running a slight fever, I immediately took a COVID test which has come back positive," he wrote.

The GOP congressman said he will continue to work from home. He said he notified the Office of the Attending Physician in Congress and is in the process of reaching out to people he has seen in recent days.

Ferguson's announcement came shortly before Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's press secretary announced Friday that the governor had been "recently exposed to an individual who received a positive test result for Covid-19" and would quarantine.

Kemp's press secretary Cody Hall did not name the individual Kemp had come in contact with.

After being notified Friday, Kemp was tested for Covid-19, Hall said.

CNN has reached out to Kemp's office.

Ferguson and Kemp both appeared at a rally in Manchester on Tuesday, speaking to a mostly-maskless crowd, according to local news reports. A photo from Georgia Public Broadcasting captured the two men just about to shake hands.

Ferguson is one of over a dozen House lawmakers on Capitol Hill from both parties who have previously announced that they had tested positive for coronavirus dating back to the early days of the pandemic. A handful of Republicans, including President Donald Trump, tested positive for the virus in September after attending a White House nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

CNN's Nick Valencia contributed to this report.