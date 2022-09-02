Investigators probing efforts to meddle with the 2020 election results in Georgia are seeking testimony from Harrison Floyd, a leader with the organization Black Voices for Trump, about his alleged role in a plot to pressure a Georgia election worker to falsely admit election fraud.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said that Floyd, a Maryland resident, is a "necessary and material witness" for the investigation and asked him to testify before the special purpose grand jury on September 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.