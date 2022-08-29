A judge has denied Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's attempt to quash a subpoena for his testimony before a special grand jury but agreed to delay Kemp's appearance until after November's midterm election.

Kemp, who was subpoenaed to testify as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' criminal investigation into the 2020 election, had argued that sovereign immunity protected him from having to appear before the grand jury -- an argument Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the special grand jury investigating efforts to subvert the 2020 election in Georgia, rejected on Monday.

