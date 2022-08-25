Attorneys for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp argued in court Thursday that their client is "beyond the reach" of a subpoena and should not be forced to testify before a special purpose grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Kemp's attorneys argued that the Republican governor should be protected by sovereign immunity, executive privilege and attorney-client privilege. They added there were concerns about the investigation interfering with his re-election campaign this fall.

