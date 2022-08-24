Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old community organizer and one of the first members of Generation Z to run for Congress, will win the Democratic nomination in Florida's 10th Congressional District, CNN projects.

He bested a crowded field of candidates looking to replace Democratic Rep. Val Demings in an Orlando-based district, including state Sen. Randolph Bracy, former US Rep. Corrine Brown -- who recently settled a federal corruption case after winning a new trial and serving more than two years in prison -- and former US Rep. Alan Grayson.

