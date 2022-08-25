California Gov. Gavin Newsom is sending money across the country to help Rep. Charlie Crist defeat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this November.

The California Democrat on Thursday tweeted that he was pledging $100,000 to make DeSantis a "one-term governor" and he called on his supporters to donate to Crist, who won the Democratic nomination to be Florida's governor on Tuesday.

