Gavin Newsom launches tool connecting women with abortion services in California

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces new state actions to protect Californians amid rising cases of Covid-19 and the new Omicron variant during a press conference at the Native American Health Center in Oakland on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

 Brontë Wittpenn/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images/File

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is escalating his feud with Republican-led states that have restricted access to abortion after the Supreme Court's ruling earlier this summer rolling back the federal right to those services that was enshrined in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

As part of his effort to make California a safe harbor for women seeking abortions, Newsom, a Democrat, launched a new state website on Tuesday aimed at connecting women who live out of state with reproductive health care, including a tool that would help them find a provider and how to seek financial assistance for those services.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.