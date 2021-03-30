G. Gordon Liddy, a former FBI agent who worked for the reelection committee for President Richard Nixon and an infamous figure in the Watergate scandal, has died at age 90, his son confirmed to CNN.
Thomas Liddy told CNN in a phone call Tuesday evening that his father had died Tuesday morning in Mt. Vernon, Virginia. Thomas said his father had a "variety of ailments," but that his death was not Covid-19 related and that he had received the coronavirus vaccine three weeks ago.
G. Gordon Liddy was convicted for his part in organizing the Watergate break-in on charges of burglary, conspiracy and wiretapping and served 4.5 years after President Jimmy Carter commuted his original 20-year sentence to eight. Liddy later went on to host a radio show and hold an acting career.
He is survived by his sister Margaret McDermott, and his five adult children: Thomas, Alexandra Liddy Bourne, Grace Liddy, James Liddy, and Raymond Liddy.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
