The Fulton County District Attorney's office slammed GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham's "extreme position" to have his subpoena quashed, saying he should be required to testify before the special purpose grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, according to a new court filing.

"Senator Graham's repetition of his previous arguments does not entitle him to partial quashal, and the District Attorney respectfully requests that his motion be denied," Donald Wakeford, Fulton's chief senior assistant district attorney, wrote in a motion filed on Monday.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

