Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is trying to disqualify two of the attorneys for 11 of the Republican "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College and are now targets of an ongoing special purpose grand jury criminal investigation in Georgia.

The latest public spat regarding the ongoing 2020 election investigation was revealed in court filings Monday by Fulton County prosecutors, who filed a motion to disqualify attorneys Holly A. Pierson and Kimberly Bourroughs Debrow, saying their "simultaneous" representation of 11 clients is "rife with serious ethical problems" and conflicts of interest that violate the Georgia state bar's rules of professional conduct.

