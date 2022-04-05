Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, one of the 10 House Republicans to vote for impeachment against former President Donald Trump, announced on the House floor Tuesday that he was not running again for Congress.
"Even the best stories have a last chapter. This is it for me," he said. "I've done the zillions of airline miles back and forth. I've signed over a million letters, cast more votes while in the chamber here and accomplished what I set out to do with more unfinished work still yet to come."
Upton was on track to be forced into a Republican-on-Republican race due to state redistricting in Michigan.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.