The French government has immediately recalled its ambassador to the US for consultation in response to the recently announced national security partnership with the United Kingdom and Australia, a French official told CNN.
Philippe Étienne, the French ambassador to the US, confirmed the news when reached for comment.
The French ambassador to Australia was also recalled, the official said. It's believed to be the first time the French have resorted to such a move in modern times, the official added.
The New York Times was first to report the news of the recalls.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
