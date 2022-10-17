Evan McMullin, the independent challenging Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, said in their only debate Monday night that Lee's actions around the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were "a betrayal of the American republic."

Lee, meanwhile, said he accepted that President Joe Biden in 2020 had won the presidency in the "only election that matters -- the election held by the Electoral College." The senator defended his actions that day, pointing to his votes to certify states' Electoral College results.

CNN's Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

