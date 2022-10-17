Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over health care, crime and punishment, and voting rights in a Monday debate as they made their closing arguments to voters in a reprise of their fiercely contested 2018 race for the same job.

The stakes for this night were arguably higher for Abrams, who has trailed in most recent polling of the race. Kemp, one of the few prominent Republicans to resist former President Donald Trump's lies about a stolen election in 2020, has positioned himself as a more traditional, pro-business conservative -- a tack that his gentle resistance to Trump reinforced with swing voters. Abrams has argued that Kemp shouldn't get any special credit for doing his job and not breaking the law.

