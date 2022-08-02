Elections officials are counting primary ballots in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington on Tuesday in a series of races that will set the stage for some of November's most competitive gubernatorial and Senate contests.

As of Tuesday night, Kansas voters chose to protect abortion rights in their state. The political comeback of a former Missouri governor was shut down. And the matchup in what will be one of the key gubernatorial races this fall was set.

