They are used to threats from the outside -- the Cuban Missile Crisis, 9/11 and constant threats to the President's safety -- but now the people who make the White House function face a threat coming from inside the executive mansion with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump both battling Covid-19.

The residence staff are in the unenviable position of having to balance fears for their own health and safety with their loyalty to the presidency.

"When I heard that the President and the first lady had Covid, I turned to my husband and said, 'God, I hope the staff is OK,' " said a former White House residence staffer who previously worked in the White House while the Trumps were in office.

The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because current and former staff have been instructed never to talk to the press, added: "Let's be honest, the residence is not that big."

Staff remain "nervous," and there is "concern" for their safety and well-being, according to a source familiar with the residence staff, and has dwindled to "extremely essential" workers.

The White House employs about 90 full-time and 250 part-time residence staff including ushers, chefs, florists, maids, butlers, doormen, painters, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, engineers and calligraphers. In addition, about two dozen National Park Service staff take care of the White House grounds.

There are now approximately eight to 10 staff rotating in shifts inside the residence, which has its own private family kitchen, as well as several bedrooms.

The first lady's office, which oversees the residence, issued a statement Tuesday outlining the precautions that are currently being taken to protect staff now that the President and first lady have the virus.

"Staff wear full PPE and continue to take all necessary precautions, which include updated procedures to protect against cross contamination," the statement said.

It also outlined steps that have been taken since the outset of the pandemic: in March they began using "hospital-grade disinfection policies," reduced staff and installed "sanitization and filtration systems throughout the Executive Mansion."

Mandatory mask wearing for all residence staff began in April and all residence staff in direct contact with the first family are tested daily, with support staff tested every 48 hours, the first lady's office said.

Five former Residence staff members said they are fearful for their friends' safety should they be exposed to the President and the first lady.

Earlier this week, it was reported that two members of the Housekeeping Department had tested positive for Covid-19. They reportedly worked on the third floor and did not come in contact with the President. According to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman, they were asked to use "discretion" when talking about their diagnosis.

Former first lady Michelle Obama also expressed her concern Tuesday for the residence staff and the Secret Service, many of whom she knows personally from her eight years in the White House.

"My heart goes out to everyone touched by this virus, from those at the White House, especially the Secret Service and residence staff whose service ought never be taken for granted, to all those names and stories most of us will unfortunately never know," she tweeted.

At the pleasure of the president

Residence workers are federal employees who serve at the pleasure of the president. I learned while reporting for my book, "The Residence," that devotion and discretion are the most important job requirements.

Bill Yosses, who was the White House executive pastry chef when George W. Bush and Barack Obama were in office, said that discretion "just becomes part of you."

Most of the staff do not interact directly with the president and the first lady who live in the residence on the second and third floors of the White House. The president and first lady spend most of their time on the second floor where there are bedrooms, living spaces and the small family kitchen and dining room. But the handful of butlers and housekeepers who do come in contact with them are keeping their former colleagues up at night.

The butlers are usually older gentlemen who, at their age, face increased risk if they contract the virus. These jobs are not advertised and people tend to hold onto them for decades, in part out of dedication but also in order to receive their pensions. They have mortgages to pay, after all. Some workers make $30,000 a year but those at the top of the pay scale -- such as the chief usher, executive chef, pastry chef, executive housekeeper or maître d' -- can earn more than $100,000.

The butlers and valets have the most direct contact with the President. The butlers serve meals, coffee, tea and other refreshments. The valets work in the President's closet and bathroom, including setting out his clothes for the day. These essential workers, such as housekeepers who change the sheets daily and clean the bedrooms, cannot escape some sort of exposure to the President and the first lady.

The White House is a historic building that requires constant upkeep, including electrical and plumbing.

Chris Emery -- who was a White House usher when the Reagans, Bushes and Clintons were in office -- said the Residence staff "are loyal, committed and work endless hours, but these folks by and large are not privileged, they don't have the pool of physicians and experimental treatments the President does. These are average Americans that have been put in a horrid situation."

Sense of humanity

The residence workers bring a sense of humanity and Old World values to the world's most famous 18 acres. Rising at dawn, they sacrifice their personal lives to serve the first family with quiet, awe-inspiring dignity. For them, working in the White House, regardless of position, is a great honor. Elections may bring new faces, but they stay on from administration to administration and are careful to keep their political beliefs to themselves. They have one job: to make America's first families comfortable in the country's most public private home.

Many first families say they think of the residence staff as the true tenants of the White House. Former President Jimmy Carter has called them "the glue that holds the house together." One staffer called his colleagues "a group of people who eat, sleep, and drink the White House."

"I didn't appreciate until I worked there that the president and the first lady aren't that far removed from all the public tours. They're just a floor above," Katie Johnson, President Barack Obama's personal secretary from 2009 to 2011, told me when I was working on my book.

The residence feels "like a very, very fancy New York apartment," she said candidly. "There's all this stuff going on outside and around but once you're inside, it's your home."

Tricia Nixon Cox, the older of President Richard Nixon and Pat Nixon's two daughters, says that the White House "is built on a human scale."

One day, after a welcoming ceremony on the South Lawn, a visiting European prince turned to her and said, "It really is a house." He was astonished by the scale of the executive mansion, compared with the palaces he knew. "To him, it looked small!" Cox said.

The first family's private rooms on the second and third floors are linked by one main corridor on each floor: 16 rooms and six bathrooms on the second floor, another 20 rooms and nine bathrooms on the third. The guest rooms do not have numbers on their doors, but they are known among the residence staff by their room numbers, just like at a hotel.

Dedication through the decades

At least one White House worker in the building's history has given his life for the job. Frederick "Freddie" Mayfield started as a houseman in 1962, vacuuming and moving heavy furniture. He was promoted to doorman, and waited by the elevator at night to bring the president to the residence. Mayfield confided to Usher James W. F. "Skip" Allen that his doctor told him he needed bypass surgery -- immediately.

"I know I have to have it done, and the doctor said I had to do it right away, but I'll just wait until after the next presidential trip.," Mayfield said.

By the time the next trip came around, it was too late. Mayfield had a heart attack on his way to work and died at just 58 years old.

"He never got his heart fixed because he kept saying, 'The President needs me now, I'll wait until he goes on this next trip and then I'll go to the hospital.' He never made it," Allen said. "It wasn't that Mayfield thought he was the only person who could do his job. It's just pride in station. It's 'I want to do my best for the president,' and they go out of their way to do that."

There's hope yet that current residence staff who are in harm's way can take care of themselves and their families even as they face challenges.

