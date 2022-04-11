Former Virginia police officer who stormed US Capitol found guilty on all charges

A jury in Washington, DC, on Monday found an ex-Virginia police officer guilty on all six charges he faced for his actions around the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.
Thomas Robertson, a former sergeant of the Rocky Mount police in Virginia, faced charges including impeding law enforcement officers, obstructing an official proceeding, entering and remaining in restricted grounds and tampering with evidence.
The jury heard from multiple witness during the trial last week, including Washington police officers who were there during the attack, federal agents and Robertson's former police colleague and co-defendant who testified as part of a plea deal with the government.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
