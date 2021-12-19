Former US Senator Johnny Isakson, a Republican who held a long career in politics, has died at the age of 76.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement Sunday the Peach state "lost a giant" and remembered Isakson as "one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it."
"Johnny Isakson personified what it means to be a Georgian. Johnny was also a dear friend to Marty, the girls, and me - as he was to so many," Kemp said in a statement.
Isakson died just days ahead of his 77th birthday, according to the official Biographical Directory of the United States Congress.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.