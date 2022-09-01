Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy Patrick Philbin are expected to appear Friday before a grand jury in Washington, DC, that's investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and the events leading up to it, a person familiar with the matter tells CNN.

CNN previously reported that Cipollone and Philbin had been subpoenaed in the federal criminal probe. Philbin and Cipollone, who worked in the White House counsel's office, were both key witnesses to then-President Donald Trump's actions in the last days of his presidency.

CNN's Devan Cole, Gabby Orr, Annie Grayer and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.