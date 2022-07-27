wire Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson cooperating with DOJ probe By Evan Perez, CNN Justice Correspondent Jul 27, 2022 Jul 27, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the plots to subvert the 2020 election, a source with knowledge of the discussions confirmed to CNN.The extent of that cooperation isn't clear.The Justice Department declined to comment. An attorney for Hutchinson did not respond to a request for comment.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Local News Hepatitis is a significant concern despite being preventable Government Missouri county sheriffs deny FBI concealed carry permit audit Election Schmitt stops in St. Joseph ahead of primary +3 Local News Fans turn out for first public session of Chiefs camp More Local News → 1:01 Thursday Forecast 23 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos Tn Exchange HIAWATHA ROUTE RESTORATION- Tn Exchange Secretary Buttigieg addresses EV Chargers, local airports, and the possible reinstation of the Hiawatha Amtrak route Tn Exchange Randash Auto Center hosts backpack giveaway this Saturday
