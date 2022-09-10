Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller subpoenaed by Justice Department

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller, here speaking during the press briefing at the White House on August 2, 2017, has been subpoenaed by the Justice Department.

 Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Stephen Miller, a former White House speechwriter and senior adviser under President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by the Justice Department, a source tells CNN.

The department is seeking information about the Save America PAC, alleged "fake electors," and communications between Miller and a long list of people.

CNN's Kristen Holmes, Gabby Orr, Pamela Brown and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

