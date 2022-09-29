Corey Lewandowski, one of Donald Trump's former top campaign lieutenants, notched a deal with Las Vegas prosecutors over a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from his alleged sexual harassment of a major Republican donor's wife in 2021.

Lewandowski, 49, was publicly accused in September 2021 of making unwanted sexual advances toward Trashelle Odom, who is married to Idaho businessman John Odom, during a charity event in Las Vegas. At the time, Odom told Politico, which first reported both the allegations against Lewandowski and his deal with prosecutors, that Trump's former senior campaign adviser "stalked" her during the event, made inappropriate physical contact, and spoke to her in sexually graphic terms.

