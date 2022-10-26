Longtime Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack testified that he had mixed reactions to the former President's rhetoric on the campaign trail and in the White House as he took the stand Wednesday during his foreign lobbying trial.

Three days into testifying in his own defense in federal court in New York, Barrack tried to explain why he bashed a speech Trump planned to give in 2016 while praising Trump's rival Hillary Clinton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.