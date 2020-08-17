Miles Taylor, a former senior Trump administration official, endorsed Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Monday, becoming one of the highest-ranking former Trump administration officials to do so.

Taylor, who served as a political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019 and as chief of staff to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, endorsed the former vice president in a video produced by the group Republican Voters Against Trump. He also wrote an op-ed published in The Washington Post calling President Donald Trump "dangerous" for America, but did not mention who he was voting for in the piece.

"What we saw week in and week out, for me, after two and a half years in that administration, was terrifying. We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue -- cyberattack, terrorism threat -- he wasn't interested in those things. To him, they weren't priorities," Taylor says in the video.

"Given what I have experienced in the administration, I have to support Joe Biden for president and even though I am not a Democrat, even though I disagree on key issues, I'm confident that Joe Biden will protect the country and I'm confident that he won't make the same mistakes as this President."

In the video, Taylor accuses Trump of directing FEMA to withhold disaster funding to California following devastating wildfires in that state because voters in that state had not voted for him for President.

"He told us to stop giving money to people whose houses had burned down from a wildfire because he was so rageful that people in the state of California didn't support him and that politically it wasn't a base for him," Taylor says in the video.

Taylor has worked at Google's public policy arm since leaving the Trump administration as its US lead for advanced technology and security strategy, but a source familiar with the matter said he took a leave of absence last week until Election Day in order engage more publicly in the 2020 presidential campaign.

Taylor has not had any conversations with the Biden campaign, the source said, but decided to approach the Republican Voters Against Trump group in order to speak out.

Other former senior Trump administration officials -- including most recently former national security adviser John Bolton -- have also spoken out against Trump, but few have taken the step of publicly endorsing Biden. Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as Trump's communications director, has also voiced his support for Biden.