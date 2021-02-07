Former Secretary of State George Shultz dead at the age of 100

Former US Secretary of State George P. Shultz died Saturday at age 100, according to the Hoover Institution at Stanford University where he served for over 30 years.

Shultz held four different federal Cabinet-level positions throughout his long career, one of only two Americans to do so.

Shultz is best known for serving as secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan, and played a key role in diplomatic relations during the Cold War. He also served as secretary of the Department of Treasury, secretary of the Department of Labor and director of the Office of Management and Budget during President Richard Nixon's administration.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1989.

"Our colleague was a great American statesman and a true patriot in every sense of the word. He will be remembered in history as a man who made the world a better place," former Secretary of State and Director of the Hoover Institution Condoleezza Rice said in a statement.

Most recently, Shultz was a Thomas W. and Susan B. Ford Distinguished Fellow at the Hoover Institution.

He died at home in California. The cause of death was not given.

This story is breaking and will be updated.