Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified that he never asked former Donald Trump adviser Tom Barrack to conduct any diplomacy of behalf of the United States or pass any information on to a foreign government.

Tillerson was called by prosecutors to buttress their allegations that Barrack was serving as a secret backchannel to the United Arab Emirates and was not officially involved in high-level discussions conducted by the secretary of state and US national security advisers about Middle East policy.

