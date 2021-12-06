Former Democratic Rep. Max Rose announced he will run again for the US House seat he lost in 2020 after a single term to Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who serves the New York district that includes Staten Island and some of Brooklyn.
"I'm running for Congress in #NY11 because I can't sit by while Republicans tear us apart just to hold onto power," Rose wrote on Twitter. "The America we believe in is possible - one that is safe, affordable and fair. All we need are leaders willing to risk it all to fight for it."
Rose won his House seat in 2018 but lost to Malliotakis the following cycle.
CNN has reached out to Malliotakis' campaign for comment.
