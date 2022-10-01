Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former US president, turns 98 on Saturday.

Carter will celebrate quietly at home with his family, according to a spokesperson from The Carter Center. The Carter Center will host a series of virtual events to celebrate the former president's birthday and legacy, and the public is encouraged to send him a virtual birthday message via his foundation.

