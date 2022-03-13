Former President Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19

Former President Barack Obama announced Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," he said on his official Twitter account. Obama also said that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative.
"Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," the former President said. "It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
