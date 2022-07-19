Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops New York congressional bid, saying it's time to 'leave electoral politics'

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in City Hall Park in Manhattan on Monday, July 11. He ended his campaign for a congressional seat July 19.

 Chris Sommerfeldt/New York Daily News/TNS/Getty Images

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that he is dropping out of the race for New York's 10th Congressional District.

"Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve," de Blasio said in a Tweet.

CNN's Ethan Cohen and Richard Davis contributed to this report.

