Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced plans to create a new political action committee dedicated to helping "elect the right people to office." He also revealed plans to form an organization focused on gun violence issues.

The eight-minute video, in which Cuomo speaks straight to the camera, is his clearest response yet to questions surrounding his political future. It is also his first concrete statement on a plan of action after months of innuendo and speculation, much of which came from within his own circles.

