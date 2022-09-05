Former New Orleans Mayor Maurice 'Moon' Landrieu dies at 92

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, left, talks with his father, former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, and his mother, Verna Landrieu. Former New Orleans Mayor Maurice "Moon" Landrieu died September 5 at the age of 92, family aide Ryan Berni told CNN.

 Bill Haber/AP

Former New Orleans Mayor Maurice "Moon" Landrieu, who helmed the city for most of the 1970s before holding a Cabinet position in the Carter administration, died Monday at the age of 92, family aide Ryan Berni told CNN.

Landrieu died at his home in New Orleans with his family present, Berni said.

