Former Gov. Bill Richardson suggests Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan may be released by end of year

Former Gov. Bill Richardson said October 9 he is "cautiously optimistic" that two Americans wrongfully detained by Russia will be released and suggested they could be freed by the end of the year.

Richardson, a former Democratic governor of New Mexico, and his namesake center privately work on behalf of families of hostages and detainees. He recently traveled to Russia to discuss with Kremlin officials the possible release of basketball star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan, and he said Sunday that he's working with the families of both Americans and coordinating with the White House for their release.

