Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, was sentenced to 20 months in prison Wednesday.

He was convicted last fall on six counts related to "influence buying" campaign finance schemes.

Parnas was also ordered to pay restitution of $2,322,500 and to three years of supervised release.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

