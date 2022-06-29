wire Former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison By Mark Morales Jun 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, was sentenced to 20 months in prison Wednesday.He was convicted last fall on six counts related to "influence buying" campaign finance schemes.Parnas was also ordered to pay restitution of $2,322,500 and to three years of supervised release.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Rail crossing safety highlighted after Missouri Amtrak derailing Public Safety Drunken driving incidents expected to spike over holiday Government Council hesitant to invest tax funds in Riverfront RV park Public Safety Woman dies from medical complications after arrest More Local News → 1:00 More Blue Skies Today 8 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 2:37 National Video Oral arguments: Oklahoma fights McGirt before U.S. Supreme Court 0:37 National Video FB Press Release Video 1:11 National Video Render of Ashab Al-Lal by Ahmed Mater at Wadi AlFann. Courtesy of ATHR Gallery
