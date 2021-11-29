Former DOJ official could be second person to face contempt charges for defying January 6 committee

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is poised to vote on a criminal contempt of Congress referral for former top Department of Justice official, Jeffrey Clark, the panel announced Monday.
If the committee moves to hold Clark in contempt, he would become the second person to potentially face criminal charges for refusing to provide critical information to investigators under subpoena.
Trump ally Steve Bannon is currently awaiting trial for a misdemeanor criminal contempt charge after he refused to show up for a deposition or provide documents to the committee, citing executive privilege claims made by former President Donald Trump.
Clark pushed to pursue unfounded claims of voter fraud in the weeks after the November election. And, according to officials who interacted with Clark, he was in touch with Trump repeatedly. Kenneth Klukowski, former senior counsel to Clark, also has been subpoenaed by the committee.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
