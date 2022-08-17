The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty Thursday to a 15-year tax fraud scheme, but he will not enter into a cooperation agreement to aid New York prosecutors in their criminal investigation of the real estate companies' finances, a person familiar with the matter said.

Allen Weisselberg, a fiercely loyal, long-time employee of former President Donald Trump's company, is in advanced talks to plead to the indictment, the person said. The judge overseeing the case has set a hearing for Thursday morning.

