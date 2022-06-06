Former ABC News executive working with January 6 panel on upcoming hearings

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, pictured here, in Washington, D.C. on March 30, is reportedly working with a former ABC News television executive to help with the planning for their upcoming hearings.
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol is working with a former ABC News television executive to help with the planning for their upcoming hearings, according to a source familiar with the committee's plans.
James Goldston -- the former president of ABC News who also served as a producer for some of the network's most successful news programs like 20/20, Nightline and Good Morning America -- is helping the committee with the planning of the hearings and their presentation.
The committee has hopes of putting on hearings that don't look like traditional congressional proceedings, and instead are multi-media presentations that weave a narrative outlining the committee's findings. Their goal is to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump and his allies peddled a false narrative about the election that laid the groundwork for the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
The committee's first hearing is this week at 8 p.m. ET on on June 9.
Axios was the first to report of Goldston's role with the committee. A spokesperson for the committee told CNN they do not comment on personnel decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.