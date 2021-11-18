A Washington state florist who refused to make an arrangement for a couple out of religious objections to same-sex marriage is withdrawing a pending petition before the Supreme Court after announcing that she has settled her dispute, according to her lawyers.
The settlement means the justices won't -- for now -- wade into another bitter religious liberty dispute pitting a business owner who refuses to serve a same-sex couple out of objections to same-sex marriage against state laws that bar discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
